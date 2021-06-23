Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Britney Spears asks judge to end court conservatorship

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
KRMG
KRMG
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41SKxc_0adQ5Xnx00

LOS ANGELES — Britney Spears asked a Los Angeles judge on Wednesday to end her long-running conservatorship, which has dominated the pop star’s life for the past 13 years.

“I’m traumatized, I’m not happy,” Spears, 39, told a Los Angeles Superior Court judge. ”I can’t sleep. I’m so angry, It’s insane.”

Spears called the conservatorship “abusive,” and criticized her father and others who have controlled it, according to The Associated Press.

“I want to end this conservatorship without being evaluated,” Spears told the court via phone in a remote session. “I just want my life back.”

“This conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good,” she said. “I deserve to have a life.”

Spears told the court she wants to marry her boyfriend and have a baby, but the conservatorship is preventing her from doing so, the AP reported.

“I will be honest with you -- I haven’t been back to court in a long time because I don’t think I was heard on any level when I came to court,” Spears said about her 2019 appearance at a closed hearing.

Spears said she lied when she told the court she was happy, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Spears requested the court appearance in April through her court-appointed attorney, Samuel Ingham III, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Last year, Ingham began requesting major changes to the conservatorship, including stripping power from her father, Jamie Spears, 68, who had been overseeing her personal life and finances, The New York Times reported.

Confidential court records obtained by the newspaper revealed that Spears had raised issues with her father’s role as early as 2014 and has repeatedly asked about terminating the conservatorship completely.

In 2008, Jamie Spears gained control of all aspects of his daughter’s life after the singer publicly struggled with her mental health, NPR reported. Everything from her performances, finances and her relationships with her two now-teenage sons was under her father’s control, the website reported.

Jamie Spears oversees her daughter’s fortune, worth nearly $60 million, along with a wealth management firm she requested, the Times reported. A professional conservator took over her personal care on an ongoing, temporary basis in 2019, the newspaper reported.

In a 2020 court filing, Spears asked the court to suspend her father from his role as conservator and refused to perform if he remained in charge of her career, according to NPR.

Representatives for Jamie Spears and the conservatorship have said it was necessary to protect Britney Spears, and that she could move to end the conservatorship whenever she wanted, according to The New York Times.

Spears told the court she was unaware she had the right to petition to end the conservatorship and apologized, the Los Angeles Times reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
3K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Court#Conservatorship#The Associated Press#Https T Co 46pc54niix#The New York Times#Ap#The Los Angeles Times#Npr#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicJanesville Gazette

Christina Aguilera, Kevin Federline back Britney Spears: 'She deserves ... freedom'

Two prominent figures from Britney Spears' past have added their voices to the growing chorus of support for the pop musician following last week's bombshell court hearing. Spears' ex-husband Kevin Federline and fellow "Mickey Mouse Club" alum Christina Aguilera both spoke out on behalf of the "Toxic" artist Monday. Their...
Celebritiesusagag.com

Jamie Lynn Spears Breaks Her Silence After Britney Spears’ Court Hearing

Jamie Lynn Spears opened up about her love for her older sister, Britney Spears, amid her messy conservatorship battle — details. Speaking out. Jamie Lynn Spears finally addressed her older sister Britney Spears’ emotional court statement. ”I think it’s extremely clear that since the day I was born I’ve only...
Celebritiesfox7austin.com

Britney Spears' father seeks probe into her allegations of abusive treatment

LOS ANGELES - One week after his daughter delivered blistering testimony in open court condemning the conservatorship controlling her personal life and business affairs, Britney Spears' father filed papers requesting a court investigation into her comments and what "correction actions'' may be needed. Jamie Spears contends in court papers filed...
Celebritieswttspod.com

Who Is Britney Spears’ Boyfriend Sam Asghari?

After a few years of excesses, also in love, Britney Spears decided that she did not need more men in her life. Her 55-hour marriage to Jason Allen Alexander –a childhood friend–, and her subsequent relationship with dancer Kevin Federline, left her unwilling to keep trying in love. After all, she was already happy in the company of her two children, Jayden and Sean, whom she had during her second marriage.
Los Angeles, CAneworleanssun.com

Britney Spears' ex Kevin Federline wants her to be happy

Washington [US], June 30 (ANI): After American singer-songwriter Britney Spears' recent headline-making speech about her conservatorship in a Los Angeles court last week, her ex Kevin Federline wishes nothing but the best for the mother of his children. Speaking to People magazine, Federline's powerhouse divorce attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan recently...
Celebritiessouthernillinoisnow.com

Britney Spears’ dad responds to her accusations in court

Following the bombshells Britney Spears dropped Wednesday in L.A. Superior Court while explaining why she wanted to end her conservatorship, an attorney for Jamie Spears, Britney’s father, has responded. Speaking non-stop for 30 minutes, Britney detailed a laundry list of grievances against her father, her family and her conservators, saying,...
CelebritiesPosted by
Reality Tea

Andy Cohen Slams Jamie Spears Following Britney Spears Taking The Stand In Court; Says Jamie “Has A Death Grip On Britney’s Life”

Andy Cohen’s career is based around his love of pop-culture and Britney Jean Spears is a pop-princess icon he’s adored for years. Her tale of fame and fortune might seem great from the outside, but it isn’t a pleasant view from where she sits. Britney has been in the limelight since childhood and signed an […] The post Andy Cohen Slams Jamie Spears Following Britney Spears Taking The Stand In Court; Says Jamie “Has A Death Grip On Britney’s Life” appeared first on Reality Tea.
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Here’s Where Britney Spears’ Mom Stands in Her Legal Battle Amid Claims She Wants to ‘Sue’ Her ‘Family’

Many are wondering where Britney Spears‘ mother stands when it comes to her daughter’s conservatorship, especially following her revealing address to the court on Wednesday, June 23. Well, according to an attorney, Britney’s mom is “very concerned.”. Lynne Spears, 66, responded to her daughter’s court address via her attorney, Gladstone...
CelebritiesPosted by
extratv

Britney Spears’ Mom Lynne: ‘I Feel We Need to Make Sure… She Was Heard’

After hearing Britney Spears’ 20-minute testimony, her mom Lynne Spears is reportedly a “very concerned mother.”. Lynne’s attorney Gladstone Jones was present during the hearing and reportedly addressed the court on her behalf. According to Vulture, Jones said, "I first want to say that was very courageous of Ms. Spears. One thing I want to raise with the court… is when she was there in May 2019 that she didn't feel like she was heard. I feel we need to make sure today that she was heard."
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Britney Spears' Father and Sister Are Both in Hot Water — Here's Why

Musical legend Britney Spears appeared in court after 13 years of silence to reveal shocking details about her current reality. The biggest and perhaps most distressing part is that it appears that the suffering she says she faces in her conservatorship is primarily due to the severe control of her father, Jamie Spears. Although Jamie Spears is not her only conservator, it's been speculated for years that he is the primary decision-maker in the situation.