Naples, FL

The Everglades as Muse

By cathychestnut
naplesillustrated.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdorable Monique captures mangroves, birds, and other flora and fauna of the Everglades with her vibrant palette and expressive strokes in acrylics. Born in Chicago and raised in Central America, the award-winning artist is now based in Southwest Florida. Her work has been shown in public installations in Broward and Collier counties and is on display in her Un Tributo al Educador mural in Intibucá, Honduras. Her paintings have been exhibited at Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary and on the cover of the Naples Charity Register. Her artist’s statement declares that she believes “in the mission and vision to preserve natural resources, hoping that my art may speak to the audience and create consciousness towards nature.” Check out her work in “Connections in Nature: The Art of Adorable Monique” at the Naples Depot Museum through August 28.

www.naplesillustrated.com
Community Policy
