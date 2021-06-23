YouTube is about to make all of your old unlisted videos private, but there's a workaround
YouTube's success comes from how easy it is to find, share, and discover user-uploaded content from around the world, but not every clip is intended to be public. Unlisted videos serve as a bridge between public and private, allowing for embeds and sharable links without appearing in search results or subscription feeds. However, a new security update coming to YouTube could turn many of your unlisted videos private if you don't take action.www.androidpolice.com