GRANTS PASS — It was feast or famine for the Roseburg Dr. Stewart’s in an Area 4 doubleheader against the Grants Pass Nuggets on Tuesday at Reinhart Volunteer Park. The Docs (7-6; 3-1 Area 4) left no doubt in a 26-1 win in the opener, but failed to score a run in a 10-0 loss in game two. Both contests were ended after five innings due to the 10-run rule.