Sinner’s wrecker demo proved great Father’s Day program

By This Week's Editorial
Imperial Republican
 7 days ago

Sunday’s museum program was a big hit on Father’s Day. Lloyd Sinner of Sinner’s Paint & Body Shop, Towing and Recovery of Wauneta was the guest speaker. The program started off inside the museum where around 80 people were in attendance. Sinner talked about what his business does along with...

www.imperialrepublican.com
State
Kansas State
State
Colorado State
