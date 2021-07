Here's why it pays to spend some money on travel in the near term. Many people spent the summer of 2020 staying close to home. I was one of them. In fact, my husband and I had saved up for a fabulous trip to Alaska, and we were crushed when we realized it wouldn't be happening due to coronavirus-related concerns. Thankfully, we got our money back. And now, we're contemplating using it to get away this summer.