Jun. 30—LOS ANGELES — When the calendar turns to July in a couple of days, first and second place in the National League West will be separated by 1 1/2 games. The Dodgers didn't expect to be on the short end of that equation when the season began. Yet by the end of their 3-1 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday, the Dodgers couldn't have felt much better about where they stood.