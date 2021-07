Amber Jackson’s X-ray showed her collarbone broken in two. The 25-year-old dental hygienist had been “body-slammed” onto the pavement outside Lenox Square Mall. It happened on May 29, 2020, an intense first night of anti-police-brutality demonstrations across Atlanta. After throwing Jackson to the ground, cops charged her with disorderly conduct. But according to Jackson’s lawyers, officers made no mention in records of injuring Jackson, or even using force on her at all.