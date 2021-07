Goals from Memphis Depay and Denzel Dumfries gave the Netherlands a 2-0 win over Austria on Thursday night, as the Oranje claimed top spot in Group C. The Netherlands came out brightest in the first half and won a penalty within ten minutes of the first whistle, courtesy of a VAR review. Dumfries was first to latch onto a free ball in the box before David Alaba went in to challenge rashly, clipping the Dutchman in the process. Depay stepped up and stroked the ball clinically into the bottom corner.