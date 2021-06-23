SAG-AFTRA Teams With AFL-CIO To Offer New Health Options For Medicare-Eligible Members

ATLANTA (PRWEB) June 25, 2021. Trella Health, the leading source of provider performance insights and analytics, was recently certified as a Qualified Entity (QE) by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) under the Qualified Entity Program. The QE certification, along with Trella’s long-standing status as a CMS Innovator, has expanded Trella’s platform to become one of the most expansive databases in the industry, including 100% of Medicare Fee for Service (FFS) Parts A, B, & C as well as Medicare Advantage and Commercial claims data. Trella is one of only 32 organizations to be certified in the QE Program in the U.S. and one of 11 organizations to receive “elite” status for the National QE Program. The QE Program will allow Trella to receive and provide public and private analyses for providers in all 50 states, in addition to the District of Columbia. The QE certification will also allow Trella to enhance its technology platform to process data and produce insights more efficiently and creates additional opportunities for augmented analytics capabilities within Trella’s solutions.