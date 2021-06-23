Cancel
SAG-AFTRA Teams With AFL-CIO To Offer New Health Options For Medicare-Eligible Members

By David Robb
Deadline
 7 days ago

SAG-AFTRA and the AFL-CIO have teamed up to provide two new affordable health plan options to all Medicare-eligible SAG-AFTRA members and their spouses, many of whom might have lost, or are in danger of losing, their union health coverage due to recent changes in the guild’s Health Plan eligibility rules. The Motion Picture & Television Fund and the Actors Fund are administering the application process.

