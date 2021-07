In the middle of New Ipswich, there sits a slice of the English countryside. The lovely gardens around the historic Millbrick House are bursting with summer blooms, and inside, ladies and gentlemen, dressed in their tea-time best pass a basket of various tea choices to select for their tea pots. On serving trays in the center of their tables, scones and pastries sit daintily, and fresh clotted cream to go with them.