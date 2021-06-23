Morgan Stanley to block unvaccinated staff from NY offices
Morgan Stanley will bar employees and clients who have not been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 from entering the bank’s New York offices, according to an internal memo. “Starting July 12 all employees, contingent workforce, clients and visitors will be required to attest to being fully vaccinated to access Morgan Stanley buildings in New York City and Westchester,” chief human resources officer Mandell Crawley said in the memo, which was obtained by the Financial Times.newsbrig.com