Jaden Smith Will Be Honored By UCLA’s Institute Of The Environment and Sustainability

By D'Shonda Brown
Essence
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ‘CTV3 Day Trippers’ artist will be honored on October 13. Not even a full 24 hours following the release of his new music video for “BYE”, Jaden Smith has more good news to share. For his philanthropic efforts and contribution to environmental justice, Smith will be honored on October 13th as an Environmental Champion by UCLA’s Institute of the Environment and Sustainability, according to The Hollywood Reporter (THR).

