Jaden Smith Will Be Honored By UCLA’s Institute Of The Environment and Sustainability

A number of centers in the UCLA International Institute will welcome new leaders on July 1, with long-serving directors stepping down after many years of service. Historian George Dutton, professor in the department of Asian languages and cultures, will step down as director of the Center for Southeast Asian Studies after serving eight years in the position. During Dutton’s tenure, the center and its Title VI partner center at UC Berkeley have been working to create a network of Southeast Asian studies scholars in the University of California and California State University systems by holding numerous faculty talks, graduate workshops and conferences.