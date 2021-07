Responding to the news that easyJet has cancelled its planned route to Manchester due to Scottish Government restrictions, Mark Beveridge, Operations Director at Aberdeen International Airport, said: “This is hugely disappointing news from easyJet. Following the Scottish Government's announcement that non-essential travel between Scotland and Manchester is currently not permitted, the airline are no longer able to operate its planned new route from Aberdeen to Manchester. We can’t continue like this and urgently need help and a plan that sets out how we can work towards the safe restart of travel. The route was scheduled to start on July 9 and run four times a week."