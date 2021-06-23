Idaho Doctor Considers Next Phase Of COVID-19 Vaccination Efforts

More than half of Idaho's adult population have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. Will it be enough to protect the state from another surge?. Meanwhile, Idaho's coronavirus positivity rate remains low. Idaho Matters checks in with Dr. David Pate about the Delta variant, and answers your questions at this stage of the pandemic. Pate is the former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and a volunteer member of Gov. Brad Little's coronavirus task force.