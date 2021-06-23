Cancel
Signal Hill, CA

Man arrested after police pursuit from Alamitos Beach to Signal Hill

By Tess Kazenoff
Long Beach Post
 7 days ago

A pursuit Wednesday morning that began in Alamitos Beach and ended in Signal Hill led to the arrest of a 36-year-old Long Beach man who police said stole a vehicle and was driving under the influence of alcohol.

Police were initially called to the area of Fourth Street and Ximeno Avenue at 8:07 a.m. regarding reports of a stolen vehicle, according to LBPD spokesperson Allison Gallagher.

Officers located the stolen vehicle in the area of Broadway and Orange Avenue, and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The driver did not stop, resulting a “department-authorized pursuit,” according to police.

Spike strips were eventually used to flatten both of the car’s tires, and the driver stopped near Cherry Avenue and Burnett Street, police said.

John Amos Maxwell Jr. was then arrested on suspicion of grand theft auto, driving a stolen vehicle, evading a police officer, driving under the influence of alcohol and possession of unlawful paraphernalia.

He was booked at Long Beach Jail, with bail set at $15,000, police said.

