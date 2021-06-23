Texas senators Cruz and Cornyn say VP Kamala Harris’ El Paso visit misses the mark
U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn of Texas have the same suggestion for Vice President Kamala Harris, who plans to visit El Paso: Go to the Rio Grande Valley instead. “Where the crisis is most acute is in the Rio Grande Valley, which is 800 miles away from El Paso. To put that in perspective, Chicago, Illinois, is closer to Washington than McAllen is to El Paso,” Cruz, a Texas Republican, told the Star-Telegram.www.star-telegram.com