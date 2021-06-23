Cancel
Soccer

Oh no! Euro 2020 racking up own-goals at a wild pace

By GRAHAM DUNBAR
Miami Herald
 7 days ago

The own-goals at this year's European Championship are coming at a blistering — and record-breaking — pace. Two own-goals scored Wednesday by Slovakia in Spain’s 5-0 victory made it eight so far at Euro 2020. That's already five more than the tournament record of three set at Euro 2016. The...

www.miamiherald.com
