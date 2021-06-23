Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Mark Hoppus Confirms Cancer Diagnosis After Deleting Instagram Post

By Katrina Nattress
Posted by 
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The blink-182 bandleader shared a photo with the caption "one cancer treatment, please."

www.iheart.com
Community Policy
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

61K+
Followers
8K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Hoppus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Treatment#Chemotherapy#Instagram Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Health
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CancerSFGate

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Says He's Undergoing Chemotherapy for Cancer: 'It Sucks and I'm Scared'

Earlier in the morning, Hoppus had alarmed fans with a photo he posted on Instagram, and then quickly deleted, of himself sitting in what appeared to be a hospital room with the caption, “Yes hello. One cancer treatment, please.” Many hours later, the 49-year-old rocker put a stop to the guessing game with a text statement that made explicit exactly what he’s been going through, and for how long.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Mark Hoppus, Blink-182 Singer, Announces Cancer Diagnosis: ‘It Sucks and I’m Scared’

Blink-182 bassist and co-lead vocalist Mark Hoppus announced on Wednesday he has cancer. The 49-year-old musician shared the unfortunate news on his social media accounts. “For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer,” Mark shares in the post. “I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time, I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this. I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can’t wait to be cancer-free and see you all at a concert in the near future. Love to you all.”
CancerPosted by
Audacy

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus shares his current battle with cancer

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus recently shared news that he’s currently undergoing treatment for cancer. In a now-deleted Instagram story photo that showed the singer and bassist sitting in what looked like a doctor’s office, Hoppus captioned the post "Yes hello. One cancer treatment, please." Listen to your favorite Alternative music now...
Celebritiestheclevelandamerican.com

Mark Hopez of Blink-182 declared he had cancer

(CNN) – Blink-182 singer and bassist Mark Hobbes is undergoing chemotherapy for cancer, he said on his social media accounts on Wednesday. Hopez said on Twitter that he was receiving treatment, but did not reveal what type of cancer he had. “I have been receiving chemotherapy for cancer for the...
CancerNo Treble

Mark Hoppus Undergoing Cancer Treatment

Blink-182 bassist and singer Mark Hoppus has announced that he’s battling cancer, stating that he’s been undergoing chemotherapy for the past three months. He shared the news via Twitter. “I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and...
CelebritiesRadar Online.com

Travis Barker Looks Somber At Dinner With Kourtney Kardashian Amid Blink-182 Bandmate Mark Hoppus' Cancer Diagnosis

Travis Barker looked stone-faced at dinner with Kourtney Kardashian after his Blink-182 bandmate Mark Hoppus revealed he is battling cancer. The band's 45-year-old drummer was spotted holding hands with his famous Keeping Up With The Kardashians girlfriend on Tuesday at celebrity hotspot Nobu in Malibu. Article continues below advertisement. Despite...
West Hollywood, CAqrockonline.com

Mark Hoppus Gives Fans an Update on His Cancer Battle

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - MAY 23: (L-R) Musicians Tom DeLonge, Travis Barker and Mark Hoppus of blink-182 pose at a press party of announce the 2011 Honda Civic Tour featuring blink-182 and My Chemical Romance at the Rainbow Bar and Grill on May 23, 2011 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
CancerPosted by
Best Life

"Friends" Star Warns Men to Do This After His Cancer Diagnosis

Friends: The Reunion aired just last month, and on June 21, one of the actors featured in the special announced that he has cancer. While on Today, James Michael Tyler—who played Gunther on the series—shared that he's been battling prostate cancer since Sept. 2018. The illness has unfortunately spread to other parts of the 59-year-old actor's body because it wasn't caught early. Now, Tyler is trying to help save lives by sharing what he's learned from his experience. Read on to see the actor's urgent warning.
CelebritiesPosted by
1049 The Edge

Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus Shares Health Update Following Cancer Announcement

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus on Sunday (June 27) offered his first health update to fans after last week's announcement that he'd been diagnosed with cancer. The rocker shared more about his treatment for the unspecified cancer during a game of "Blinko" — that is, Hoppus' version of Bingo — while broadcasting on Twitch and taking questions from viewers. The blink-182 bassist and vocalist frequently hangs and games with fans on the livestreaming video platform.
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Chrissy Teigen Makes Revealing Father's Day Instagram Post — 'There Are No Words. Only Tears That I Am Fresh Out,' Says The Reeling TV Personality

Chrissy Teigen's once active social media presence has been scarce amidst the drama of past "mean girl" tweets directed at Courtney Stodden and Lindsey Lohan resurfacing, and current bullying allegations from fashion designer, Michael Costello. Article continues below advertisement. Despite the rampant accusations and rumors that continue to fly in...
Diseases & TreatmentsBillboard

Mark Hoppus Shares Cancer Treatment Update: 'I Feel Much Better Than Yesterday'

“How am I feeling today? I feel much better than yesterday,” Hoppus said near the top of the nearly 45-minute session of online bingo in a clip first spotted by Absolute Radio. “Yesterday was hellish for me and I woke up today feeling better – I went for a walk, and I had a decent breakfast, and I haven’t felt like I was going to throw up today, so we’ll take it as a win.”