Diversion of research money to buy oil refinery enrages Mexican scientists

Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim will pay for the reconstruction of the metro line built by his company that collapsed, leaving 26 dead, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Wednesday. Slim, one of the world's richest men, has rejected suggestions that the elevated section of track that came crashing down on May 3 had flaws in its original construction. But he has agreed to fund the repairs and finish the work within 12 months, Lopez Obrador told reporters. "He's going to take charge of the reconstruction of the entire section, ensuring that it has all the necessary safety and at no cost to the people," he said.