Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Diversion of research money to buy oil refinery enrages Mexican scientists

By Rodrigo Pérez Ortega
Science Now
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year, researchers in Mexico were frustrated after the federal government moved to terminate dozens of trust funds that supported science, arguing the funds had been tarnished by corruption and the money was needed to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, after Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced this month that some of the money is being used to buy an aging oil refinery in Texas, many scientists are enraged. The purchase will not only divert money from research, they fear, but also make it harder for Mexico to reduce its dependence on fossil fuels.

www.sciencemag.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Refinery#Refineries#Oil Company#Oil Industry#Mexican#Shell#Pemex
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Clean Energy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Science
Related
Trafficb975.com

Mexico’s Slim to fix collapsed metro line at no cost within a year

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim’s construction firm will repair a collapsed Mexico City metro line at no cost to the government so that it can re-open in a year, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday. The accident last month on an elevated stretch of the busy...
AmericasPosted by
AFP

Mexican magnate Slim to rebuild collapsed metro line

Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim will pay for the reconstruction of the metro line built by his company that collapsed, leaving 26 dead, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Wednesday. Slim, one of the world's richest men, has rejected suggestions that the elevated section of track that came crashing down on May 3 had flaws in its original construction. But he has agreed to fund the repairs and finish the work within 12 months, Lopez Obrador told reporters. "He's going to take charge of the reconstruction of the entire section, ensuring that it has all the necessary safety and at no cost to the people," he said.
TrafficMinneapolis Star Tribune

Mexico's richest man to rebuild, pay for collapsed subway

MEXICO CITY — Mexico's richest man has pledged to rebuild and pay for a segment of a Mexico City subway line that collapsed on May, killing 26 people, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Wednesday. López Obrador said telecom and construction magnate Carlos Slim has promised to pay for the...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

QP to supply LNG to Shell in China

The deal brings Qatari LNG supplies to China under long-term contracts to 12mn metric tons/year. Qatar Petroleum has signed a 10-year sales and purchase agreement with Shell to supply 1mn metric tons/year of LNG to China, with deliveries set to commence in January 2022, the company said on June 30.
POTUSThe Guardian

Big oil and gas kept a dirty secret for decades. Now they may pay the price

After a century of wielding extraordinary economic and political power, America’s petroleum giants face a reckoning for driving the greatest existential threat of our lifetimes. An unprecedented wave of lawsuits, filed by cities and states across the US, aim to hold the oil and gas industry to account for the...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

US producer EQT commits to lowering Scope 1 and 2 emissions

The largest US natural gas producer said it can meet domestic and international demand for clean energy. EQT, the largest US natural gas producer, said June 29 it had set a goal of achieving deeper cuts in Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse emissions on the production side by or before 2025.
Energy Industrymarketresearchtelecast.com

‘Fracking’, wastewater and seismic activity: the chain reaction that worries environmentalists and the US oil industry

During the last decade, the technique of ‘fracking’ (hydraulic fracturing) to obtain oil and natural gas has gained great popularity in the US thanks to its relatively low cost and its great exploitation potential compared to other extraction methods traditional. However, ‘fracking’ is not without environmental problems, which have aroused the concern of environmentalists, the Government and the oil industry itself, especially in these times of economic recovery when the demand for fossil fuels is increasing rapidly.
Energy IndustryPosted by
The Hill

Report: Mexico's state oil company sliding on environmental standards

Mexico's state-owned oil company is sliding in two key environmental indicators, according to a report by Natural Gas Intelligence (NGI). Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) has been increasing the rate at which it burns off excess methane — known as natural gas flaring — and amping up production of high-sulfur fuel oil (HSFO), a heavily-polluting energy source, according to the report.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Accelerated decarbonisation demands ever more gas

And Nord Stream 2 will contribute significantly to affordable European energy secuity and cleaner air. While taking court action in order to accelerate decarbonisation, future generations – including Fridays for Future – run the risk of a severe financial burden and subsequent negative social impact thanks to ideologically misguided efforts at decarbonising.
Energy Industryelectrek.co

EGEB: Indian fossil-fuel billionaire to invest $10.1B in clean energy

India’s most valuable company by market value is investing $10.1 billion in clean energy. Enel Russia launches a 90 megawatt wind farm in western Russia. UnderstandSolar is a free service that links you to top-rated solar installers in your region for personalized solar estimates. Tesla now offers price matching, so it’s important to shop for the best quotes. Click here to learn more and get your quotes. — *ad.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. biofuel groups urge EPA to curb oil refinery waivers despite ruling

NEW YORK, June 28 (Reuters) - U.S. biofuel and corn industry groups said on Monday they are urging the Environmental Protection Agency to use restraint in its use of waivers exempting refiners from their biofuel blending obligations after the Supreme Court last week upheld the controversial program. The pressure comes...
Energy IndustryTaos News

Put New Mexicans to work cleaning up the oil and gas mess

New Mexico is an oil and gas colony. We all know it. The fossil fuel industry has operated in our state for more than a century. They've removed hundreds of billions of dollars of profit from New Mexico while leaving one hell of an expensive mess for New Mexicans to clean up.
Energy Industrymining.com

Eskom needs $10bn to repurpose most coal plants by 2050

Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd., South Africa’s state power utility, needs $10 billion to shut most of its coal-fired plants by 2050, a company official said. The utility is in talks with development finance institutions to raise the money, the head of Eskom’s Just Energy Transition office, Mandy Rambharos, said by phone on Wednesday.
PoliticsMiami Herald

Lopez Obrador’s referendum on prosecuting Mexico’s ex-presidents is a joke — a dangerous one | Opinion

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s plan to hold an Aug. 1 referendum asking Mexicans whether to prosecute the country’s five living former presidents is not just a stupid waste of money in a nation in desperate need of COVID-19 vaccines — it’s also a dangerous escalation of authoritarian populism in a region where the rule of law is increasingly losing ground.
POTUSNBC News

Wuhan lab researcher linked to military scientists, NBC News finds

In January, a Trump administration fact sheet accused China of “secret military activity” at a lab in Wuhan. Dr. Shi Zhengli, a leading researcher at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, says it is a civilian institution, but NBC News has found evidence of her connections with military scientists.
Energy Industryworldoil.com

EQT sets ambitious net zero goals for its natural gas operations

Bloomberg) --EQT. Corp., America’s largest natural gas driller, set a target to zero out emissions from its own operations and energy use in just four years. The harder part will be tackling pollution from customers, a problem the producer is still mulling. The company aims to reach net-zero greenhouse gas...