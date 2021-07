Inslee says in order to hit the 70% vaccination mark, about 130,000 more Washingtonians need to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination. “I just can’t foresee not opening on June 30. And the reason is we continue to have a decline in numbers, at this moment, of infections, and a decline of hospitalizations at this moment and that has been consistent for the last several weeks. So I can see no foreseeable event that would lead us not to open on June 30, or again, earlier if we hit the 70% mark.”