Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgetown, TX

Multiple zoning, rezoning requests receive Georgetown City Council approval

By Trent Thompson
Posted by 
Community Impact Austin
Community Impact Austin
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Georgetown City Council unanimously approved several zoning and rezoning ordinances during its June 22 meeting. Here is a look at those changes:. According to the Sun City Texas Development Agreement, Georgetown has a 7,500 residential unit cap per residential zone. An applicant is requesting to increase the residential unit cap from 7,500 to 7,775 to increase the number of units that can be developed in the Sun City Texas neighborhood located near 135 Sun City Blvd., Georgetown, according to city documents. The eastern portion of the area has 177.3 acres of undeveloped land and the western side is developed as a softball field and dog park. Council approved the request on second reading.

communityimpact.com
Community Policy
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/austin/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Georgetown, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Sun City, TX
Georgetown, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun City Texas#Georgetown City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Agriculture
Related
Posted by
Community Impact Austin

Georgetown holding public hearing on proposed city charter amendments

Georgetown City Council will host a public hearing July 13 during its regular meeting to get feedback on several proposed city charter amendments, according to a June 28 news release. These proposed amendments include changes to:. Council qualifications. Council vacancies. Rules of procedures. Procedures to enact legislation. Franchise agreement notifications.
New Braunfels, TXPosted by
Community Impact Austin

New Braunfels residents raise concerns over efforts to expand affordable housing

Efforts are underway in New Braunfels to create affordable housing options as the demand for housing continues to outpace inventory and prices steadily rise. Developers have prioritized communities aimed at adding multifamily housing to the local real estate market. However, some residents are concerned the projects will only add to existing traffic and density issues as the population of New Braunfels has increased by 47% over the past five years, according to census data.
Lakeway, TXPosted by
Community Impact Austin

Wildfire prevention projects in Lakeway to continue in 2022

A wildfire prevention project in Lakeway’s Hamilton Greenbelt will continue into 2022, according to an update made June 28 to Lakeway City Council. The work is being conducted in the greenbelt in two phases at an overall cost of $350,000. To date, project costs have totaled $191,517, according to Chris Rea, wildfire mitigation specialist with Lake Travis Fire and Rescue, which is managing the work for the city.
Hutto, TXPosted by
Community Impact Austin

Flix Brewhouse reached agreement with developers to pull out of Co-Op District a year ago

Flix Brewhouse, which has decided to not pursue a project in the Co-Op District, reached a mutual agreement with MA Partners over a year ago. Around March 2020, at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Flix Brewhouse senior management and Bob Wunsch, MA Partners vice president of Austin acquisition and management, met and agreed that the site would not be developed into a movie theater, said Flix Brewhouse Chief Operating Officer Matthew Baizer.
Kyle, TXPosted by
Community Impact Austin

City of Kyle makes headway on 3 road projects

During a June 15 City Council meeting, Kyle City Engineer Leon Barba provided updates on a number of road projects. He told council members the roughly $9.2 million North Burleson Street improvements project was nearing completion and was expected to be finished in July or August. Some of the project’s features include a new storm system designed to handle five-year storm events, which have a 20% chance of happening in a given year; improved access to Burleson from side streets; improved sight distances; and reduced through traffic through the use of a cul-de-sac.
Cedar Park, TXPosted by
Community Impact Austin

Cedar Park will create bond advisory task force

Cedar Park will prepare for a future city bond with a citizen bond advisory task force over the coming months. The task force will likely begin meeting in September and complete its work by the end of the year, Assistant City Manager Chris Copple said at the June 24 council meeting. The suggested timeline could lead to a May 2022 bond election. The deadline to order a May 7 election is Feb. 18, according to the state.
Cedar Park, TXPosted by
Community Impact Austin

Cedar Park City Council OKs 112-acre land buy

The city of Cedar Park will purchase about 112 acres of land near the northeast corner of RM 1431 and Ronald Reagan Boulevard. Cedar Park City Council unanimously approved a resolution June 24 authorizing the city manager to execute and sign a purchase and sale agreement. The vote followed a private, executive session discussion. The city's Community Development Corp. Type B will purchase the property, according to the approved motion.
Round Rock, TXPosted by
Community Impact Austin

Round Rock City Council approves streetlight study

Round Rock streetlights will be the subject of a future audit, following the approval of a resolution by the City Council at its meeting June 24. The city contracts with Oncor Streetlight, which costs $731,497.32 a year in maintenance for 5,604 streetlights, according to the June 24 meeting packet. The study approved by council June 24 has a $250,000 price tag.
Hutto, TXPosted by
Community Impact Austin

Flix Brewhouse in Hutto scrapped, owners moving on

While Flix Brewhouse in Round Rock reopened June 24, plans to expand the movie theater chain in Hutto's Co-Op District have been scrapped. Director of Operations Matthew Baizer said the move is another result of the pandemic, which was what caused the existing locations to close temporarily. "We've mutually agreed...
Hays, TXPosted by
Community Impact Austin

Hays CISD votes in favor of 8 notable hires

On June 21, Hays CISD's board of trustees voted unanimously in favor of seven new hires. Fernando Medina was selected as the district's new chief human resources officer. “He is a highly accomplished and passionate bilingual educator with nearly three decades of experience in the classroom, as a campus leader, and as a human resources professional," Superintendent Eric Wright said in a news release. "Our district is lucky to have him on the team."
Austin, TXPosted by
Community Impact Austin

Downtown Austin Community Court plans for August relocation to Bouldin Creek

The Downtown Austin Community Court is planning for an August relocation to a new, temporary home south of Lady Bird Lake. Operations for the court, which mainly takes on cases involving people experiencing homelessness and connects defendants with case management services, are split between the Terrazas Branch Library on East Cesar Chavez Street and leased offices at 719 E. Sixth St. City staff in a June 14 memo said court management was anticipating a need to relocate from both spaces before the fall given that the library branch plans to reopen soon and the Sixth Street landlord had requested an end to the city's month-to-month lease there by September.