Multiple zoning, rezoning requests receive Georgetown City Council approval

Georgetown City Council unanimously approved several zoning and rezoning ordinances during its June 22 meeting. Here is a look at those changes:. According to the Sun City Texas Development Agreement, Georgetown has a 7,500 residential unit cap per residential zone. An applicant is requesting to increase the residential unit cap from 7,500 to 7,775 to increase the number of units that can be developed in the Sun City Texas neighborhood located near 135 Sun City Blvd., Georgetown, according to city documents. The eastern portion of the area has 177.3 acres of undeveloped land and the western side is developed as a softball field and dog park. Council approved the request on second reading.