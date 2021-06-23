Cancel
Travel

Basin Gravity downhill mountain biking park debuts at Bogus

By Steve Dent
Idaho News 6
Idaho News 6
 7 days ago
Bogus Basin is open every day for summer recreation until mid-August. The non-profit mountain getaway features a number of different activities, but their new Basin Gravity Bike Park is stealing the show.

This new downhill only mountain bike park features nine trails, and many of them are new after Bogus Basin spent last summer during the pandemic building new trails.

"We built approximately four miles of new trails last year, and those are traditionally wider trails with jumps and most of them are more what you would call a flow trail," said Jaime Zolber of Bogus Basin. "Some of the trails do have technical features with rocks, roots, stumps, and that type of stuff.”

When we listened into the Ridge to Rivers question and answer seminar last winter, the one thing mountain bikers wished for more than anything was more technical trails.

The Foothills don't typically have the terrain to cater to those types of trails, but Bogus Basin does.

“The big flagship trial, the exciting trail is what we call Rabid Badger," said Zolber. "It’s our black jump line with 20, 30, and 40-foot tables on it for advanced and expert riders only. That is an incredible addition to the mountain."

All these trails can be accessed by the Morning Star Express which became operational a year and a half ago, allowing bikers to make laps and improve their skills on the trails.

"It’s a lot of fun, flowy downhill with a lot of little whoops and features you can ride," said Suzanne Jenkins.

"It’s beautiful up here, and it's usually like ten degrees cooler here than in town. You can come up here and ride the lift, and you aren’t sweating your energy away. You can just come up here and ride all day long," replied her friend, Karen.

Bogus Basin's downhill mountain biking race series starts on Thursday. They already held their first event in the cross country biking series on Tuesday, and on Wednesday nights, it's the trail running race series.

Bogus Basin still has all the amenities people have come to enjoy over the years from hiking to the trampoline park, the Glade Runner Mountain Coaster, and a place to hang out at the base with events returning on the weekends.

"We are doing Music on the Mountain, Yoga on the Mountain so there are free community events throughout the entire summer," said Zolber. "Anybody can come up to the mountain and have a good time.”

Bogus Basin is open from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a bonus hour of twilight on Thursday.

