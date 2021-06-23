Cancel
Elton John Announces Final Show Date in New England…Ever…

WBEC AM
Elton John’s “Farwell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour” is coming to Gillette Stadium next year. Just announced Elton’s Foxboro date is Thursday July 28, 2022. Presale is underway today through Tuesday, June 29th. For the general public tickets go on sale through Ticketmaster on Wednesday, June 29th. Elton said...

1420wbec.com
