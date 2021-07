The Eastern Conference finals get underway on Wednesday in Milwaukee for the series between the Bucks and the Atlanta Hawks. The matchup sees two teams that have defied the odds so far in the playoffs with the Bucks knocking off the Nets and then the Hawks taking down the top-seeded 76ers most recently. Heading into the Eastern Conference finals, the Bucks are the heavy favorites to finally make it to the finals with hopes on the shoulders of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton. The Hawks have proved their no pushovers all season long and will be hoping to upset the favorites again.