It's only mid-June. Meteorologists have been predicting a bad fire season. Sadly, they seem to be spot-on so far. If these incidents are any indication, it could be a very stressful summer. Associated Press tells us that wildfires burning in Montana have expanded in size over a 24-hour period, causing evacuations from some rural areas. Heat and heavy winds have been a dangerous recipe. An unknown number of homes have already been destroyed.