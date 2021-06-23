Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Topeka, KS

Bod Brief: Kicker Country Stampede

By About the Writer
washburnreview.org
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCountry Stampede is back in Topeka with the 3-day music festival kicking off tomorrow at 4 p.m. Heartland Motorsports Park will be hosting the event for its 25th anniversary. Some of the biggest names in country music will be headlining each night. Riley Green will be headlining tomorrow, June 24, starting at 9:30 p.m. Sam Hunt will headline starting at the same time on June 25. Luke Combs is the final performance of the festival on June 26 at 9:30 p.m.

washburnreview.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Topeka, KS
Society
Local
Kansas Society
Topeka, KS
Entertainment
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Entertainment
City
Green, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Combs
Person
Sam Hunt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bod#Music Festival#Camping#Country Stampede
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Festival
News Break
Society
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Pentagon to rebid JEDI cloud contract at center of Microsoft-Amazon dispute

WASHINGTON, July 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Defense Department canceled its $10 billion JEDI cloud-computing project on Tuesday and will seeks bids on a new contract, saying in a statement that tech giants Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and Amazon.com (AMZN.O) are the only providers "capable of meeting the department's requirements." Microsoft...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Ransomware attack on software manager hits 200 companies

A successful ransomware attack on a single company has spread to at least 200 organizations and likely far more, according to cybersecurity firm Huntress Labs, making it one of the single largest criminal ransomware sprees in history. The attack, first revealed Friday afternoon, is believed to be affiliated with the...
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Tropical Storm Elsa heads toward Florida

A second major airport announces closures ahead of potential Elsa impacts. A second major Florida airport announced closures Tuesday ahead of potential impacts from Tropical Storm Elsa. According to a statement on the Southwest Florida International Airport’s website, “there will be flights cancelled this afternoon.” RSW is located in Fort...
NHLABC News

Columbus Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks dies in fireworks accident

A mishap involving fireworks on the Fourth of July took the life of Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks, investigators said. First responders in Oakland County, Michigan, rushed to the scene of the incident Sunday night where they found the 24-year-old injured, the Blue Jackets said in a statement. Kivlenieks succumbed to his injuries soon after help arrived, the team said.
NBAPosted by
The Hill

ESPN replaces Rachel Nichols as sideline reporter for NBA Finals

ESPN is replacing Rachel Nichols as its main sideline reporter for the NBA Finals beginning Tuesday after behind-the-scenes remarks by the longtime reporter and television personality sparked controversy inside and outside the network. Nichols, who is white, will be replaced by Malika Andrews, who is Black. “We believe this is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy