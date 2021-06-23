Cancel
Leland, NC

Where’s your water bill? H2GO explains billing delay, other concerns

By Sydney Bouchelle
WWAY NewsChannel 3
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLELAND, NC (WWAY) — H2GO customers in Brunswick County may have noticed it’s been a while since they’ve received a water bill. It’s been just over two months since the water services merged from the Town of Leland. Tyler Wittkofsky, the spokesman for H2GO, says the delay is due to a communication issue between the town’s software and theirs, leaving manual data entry of the thousands of accounts into their system the most cost-effective solution.

www.wwaytv3.com
