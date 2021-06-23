EHS to have season ticket presale in July

Enterprise High School will be offering up an advanced sale of reserved seating season tickets for the upcoming 2021 football season beginning in July. The cost of the season tickets is $70 and tickets will be available for purchase and pickup at different times in July. Any 2019 season ticket holders can purchase 2021 season tickets first – if not already ordered online – in person on Monday, July 26, from 1 until 6 p.m. or Tuesday, July 27, from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the EHS main office.