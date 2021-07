A Green Bay woman is being accused of making a bomb threat after her ex-fiancé hosted a party on what was supposed to be their wedding day. According to WFRV, the party was at the Duck Blind Olde 41, a banquet hall located on the upper level of the Vandervest Harley Davidson building. A criminal complaint states that the police arrived at the building on June 18 around 6:45 p.m. for a 'suspicious situation.'