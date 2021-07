GREENSBORO, N.C. — I always thought it was funny how there is an unspoken competition between neighbors when it comes to the best yard and landscaping. So I read an article from The New York Post where they quoted a poll about summertime yard envy. In this article they said that the majority of the 2,000 homeowners polled, most of them say they feel compelled to play the "keeping up with the Jones" game every summer.