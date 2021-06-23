The Stunning Hotel Emma Is a Link to San Antonio’s Sudsy Past
The former Pearl Brewery complex is now a luxury hotel and culinary destination… with a scandalous history. When you check into San Antonio’s Hotel Emma, you’re offered your choice of welcome beverage. One option is a Pearl beer, naturally: From 1894 to 2001, the hotel was home to its brewhouse. Designed by Chicago architect and brewery aficionado August Maritzen, the stately building was once the tallest in the city, towering in grandeur, ornate cupolas pointing to the sky.www.thrillist.com