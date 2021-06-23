St. Louis-Detroit Runs

Starting Tuesday, June 22 at 6:10 pm CT through Wednesday, June 23 at 12:10 pm CT the St. Louis Cardinals will head to Detroit to take on the last place Tigers for two games. The Cardinals are coming off dropping three of four against the Atlanta Braves at sit at an even 36-36 on the season for third in the National League Central. The Cardinals have been struggling as of late, but have done just enough to stay in the Central race. The Tigers sit 13 games back in the American League Central at 30-42 and seem to be in the middle of a re-building year.