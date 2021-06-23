Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

2021 NBA Mock Draft 7.0: Cade Cunningham, Evan Mobley, Jalen Green are top three picks after lottery

By Kyle Boone
CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe last time the Detroit Pistons held a top-five pick in the NBA Draft, they selected Darko Miličić at No. 2 overall in 2003. The time before that, they selected Grant Hill with the fourth overall pick in 1994. So it's fair given the lack of recent draft credentials and the small sample of hit-or-miss history if you're skeptical that Detroit winning Tuesday night's lottery portends future franchise success. I get that.

www.cbssports.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darius Garland
Person
Johnny Juzang
Person
Scottie Barnes
Person
Jalen Green
Person
Lou Williams
Person
Jalen Suggs
Person
Cade Cunningham
Person
Tre Mann
Person
Evan Mobley
Person
Jared Butler
Person
Chris Hayes
Person
Ayo Dosunmu
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft Lottery#The Detroit Pistons#The Nba Draft#Pistons Gm#Nba Mock Draft Round 1#Rnk 1st#Cavs#G League Ignite#The G League#Okc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
News Break
Gonzaga University
News Break
Basketball
News Break
UCLA
Sports
Villanova University
News Break
Sports
News Break
Louisiana State University
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
Related
NBAbasketball-addict.com

Pistons fans react on social media to winning NBA Draft lottery, right to draft Cade Cunningham

Detroit Pistons fans were ecstatic when the team received the No.1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and the right to draft Cade Cunningham. Represented by the legendary Ben Wallace at the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery, the Detroit Pistons =won the night’s biggest prize: the right to select first in the 2021 NBA Draft. […] Pistons fans react on social media to winning NBA Draft lottery, right to draft Cade Cunningham - FanSided - FanSided - Sports News, Entertainment, Lifestyle & Technology - 300+ Sites.
NBAhoopswire.com

Pistons’ Troy Weaver: Cade Cunningham ‘For Sure At Top Of The List’

For the first time since 1970, the Pistons have the No. 1 overall pick. They took Bob Lanier back then. They are expected to do the same with Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham this time. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said prior to the NBA Draft lottery that Cunningham would visit just...
NBAaudacy.com

Pat Caputo: An issue about Pistons picking Cade Cunningham first overall

The Pistons celebrated one of the great moments in franchise history Tuesday night. No, they didn't capture a fourth NBA championship. They didn't even win their first playoff game since 2008. The Pistons won the NBA Draft Lottery. Hey, they were due. So was this town, when the Red Wings’...
NBABleacher Report

Woj: Cade Cunningham Will Only Visit Pistons After DET Wins Draft's No. 1 Pick

Projected No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham will only visit the Detroit Pistons ahead of the 2021 NBA Draft after the franchise won Tuesday's draft lottery, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn. Sources: The plan for presumptive No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham will be to visit only one...
NBAnbcsportsedge.com

2021 NBA Draft Odds: Cade Cunningham Heavily Favored to go first

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. NBA Draft #1 Overall Pick Prop: Cade Cunningham (-800) The Detroit Pistons...
NBA247Sports

Detroit Pistons receive No. 1 pick after NBA Draft Lottery

The 2020-21 NBA regular season is in the books and the playoffs have nearly decided this year’s Finals matchup, so it’s time for those teams at home to start setting up their draft boards in preparation for the future. On Tuesday night, the NBA conducted its 38th annual lottery to determine the pecking order of this year’s draft, slated for Thursday, July 29, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
NBANBA Analysis Network

NBA analyst compares Cade Cunningham to Luka Doncic

Since he decided to spend his lone collegiate season at Oklahoma State, Cade Cunningham has been the presumptive No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. On Tuesday night the Detroit Pistons won the lottery, and the right to draft him No. 1 overall. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, however obviously, Cunningham will make his only pre-draft visit to the Pistons.