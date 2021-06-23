Cancel
Wilmington, DE

Police: 14-year-old boy fatally shot in Wilmington

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A 14-year-old boy has been shot and killed in Wilmington, police said.

The shooting happened Tuesday evening on 35th Street in the city’s Harlan Park section. Officers called to the scene found the teen suffering from gunshot wounds, police said in a news release. He was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead, police said.

Police identified the teen Wednesday as Christopher Smith.

The News Journal reports that police focused their attention on front yards on the block and could be seen asking residents of the block for information. A bicycle could be seen lying in a driveway after the shooting.

Smith was the sixth teenager shot this month in Wilmington. Two weeks earlier, a 12-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl were shot while playing in a city park a few blocks away.

