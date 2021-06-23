Opinion: Here’s how to talk to your kids about drug use and overdoses

Mendes is the vice president of people and culture for American Addiction Centers. She lives in Point Loma. I never imagined I would be having the drug talk with my kids at ages 7 and 10. The past few years have really been a wake-up call for me. When I started working in human resources for an addiction treatment provider, I learned that many people who experience problems with drug use often started experimenting as children. Then in 2020, my husband and I had three friends lose their children to accidental drug overdoses within months of each other.