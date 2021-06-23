Forestdale Swans move to the Malden River

Cancel
When the news broke that the Forestdale Cemetery swans were on the move, Animal Control Officer Kevin Alkins immediately made his way to the scene. He located the male, female and a baby chick apparently making their way to the Malden River which is believed to be their original nesting place. He escorted them as they made their way across town from Linden Avenue to Washington Street, over Exchange and stopped traffic as he crossed them over Route 60. He followed them past Anthony’s towards the embankment on the Malden River where they safely entered the water. Well done!

