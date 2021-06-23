Off the Record (June 23, 2021)

COUNTRY WOMEN ALBION. Deborah Silva alerts us to a major blast from the past: "I received an email from Beat Books, a UK website that sells a lot of hippie dippy publications and whatnot. One of the magazines offered this time is something called ‘Country Women’ published in Albion 1973-1979. I'd never heard of it, but then I've been in Amnesia County for only 17 years. With a little online searching I found that Independent Voices website has archived all but the first two issues of the magazine and they are available to read online. “