Britney Spears Says Her Dad Should Be Jailed At Conservatorship Hearing

By Jake Massey
Posted by 
LADbible
LADbible
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritney Spears has said her dad 'should be in jail' during her conservatorship hearing in Los Angeles. The pop superstar's personal affairs and finances have been overseen by a court-ordered conservatorship - a legal arrangement usually reserved for the elderly or infirm - since 2008. Spears was deemed unable to...

