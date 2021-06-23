Omega Insurance Surrogacy Scandal Surpasses $6M In Claims
The damage from the Omega PregnancyCare insurance scandal continues to mount. Court-appointed liquidators for the Cayman-based segregated portfolio company — which housed the main insurance entity of the U.S.-sold insurance product — put a call out for claims from victims. As reported in a May 6, 2021, Zoom meeting of creditors, those claims have surpassed $6 million and are expected to increase before the count is complete.abovethelaw.com