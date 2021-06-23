Cancel
Lifestyle

The Hoh Rainforest is One of America’s Rainiest—and Greatest—Hikes

By BACKPACKERMagazine
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBecome a member to unlock this story and receive other great benefits. Don’t bother waiting for a fair-weather forecast on this one before planning your trip. The Hoh Rainforest, on Washington’s Olympic Peninsula, is one of the wettest places in the contiguous US, with an average 140 inches and over 200 days of rain per year. Lush green moss drapes the banks of the Hoh River, the maples and cedars towering above, and even the trail itself, providing a home for 13 different species of amphibians. Ravens and bald eagles share the treetops, while wolves and bobcats prowl below. It feels as though myths will step from the shifting fog at any moment.

