The third major on the men’s golfing calendar arrives this week, when the U.S. Open returns to one of its classic venues: the South Course at Torrey Pines in San Diego. The national championship of American golf runs Thursday to Sunday, and it’s considered one of the hardest tournaments in golf to win. It not only draws an elite field, but also features difficult (some say diabolical) course setups instituted by the United States Golf Association, which runs the championship. It figures to be as hard as ever in 2021. Here are three questions that should define how the week unfolds.