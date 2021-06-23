Downpours And Flooding Predicted To Continue Over The Weekend

Effective: 2021-07-06 09:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-06 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bexar The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Bexar County in south central Texas * Until noon CDT. * At 948 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain falling across the warned area. Between 2 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.25 to 1 inch in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include San Antonio, Leon Valley, Helotes, Fair Oaks Ranch, Shavano Park, Cross Mountain, Sea World, Government Canyon State Natural Area, Lackland AFB, The Dominion, Leon Springs, Castle Hills, Balcones Heights, Grey Forest, Fiesta Texas, San Geronimo, Macdona and Scenic Oaks. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.25-1 INCH IN 1 HOUR