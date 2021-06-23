Cancel
Environment

Downpours And Flooding Predicted To Continue Over The Weekend

By Wade Lowe
indianapublicmedia.org
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobust rain and greater risks for flooding are expected once again this weekend due to a slow-moving cold front. The storm system is likely to stall over the Ohio Valley region, resulting in significantly higher rainfall totals. Areas with notable rainfall estimates for this weekend include Terre Haute, Crawfordsville, and...

Clark County, KY

Torrential downpour brings flash flooding to Clark County

Numerous severe weather alerts were sent throughout the day Thursday, July 1, during a colossal downpour that rocked Clark County. Residents were warned to avoid travel as some areas of Winchester continued to flood. The Clark County Road and Solid Waste Departments deployed three snowplows to handle roadway debris, which...
Environment

Scattered showers and storms continue, isolated downpours

Tonight and Tomorrow: A few showers and thunderstorms remain possible through the evening hours. Overnight, most will stay dry with mostly cloudy skies. Low temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s. Tomorrow, expect a repeat of today - scattered to numerous showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. A few may be locally heavy.
Bexar County, TX

Flash Flood Warning issued for Bexar by NWS

Aransas County, TX

Flash Flood Warning issued for Aransas by NWS

Bexar County, TX

Flash Flood Warning issued for Bexar by NWS

Aransas County, TX

Flash Flood Warning issued for Aransas by NWS

