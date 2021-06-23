Public Notice Published In T...

NOTICE FOR HEARING PETITION TO ADMIT WILL TO PROBATE, APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE, AND FOR DETERMINATION OF HEIRS-AT-LAW, DEVISEES, AND LEGATEES. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to all persons interested in the estate of Sheila Mae Charboneau, Deceased, that on the 15th day of June, 2021, James M. Blakesley produced in the District Court of Rogers County, State of Oklahoma, instruments, in writing, purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of Sheila Mae Charboneau, Deceased, and has also filed a Petition in this Court praying for the probate of the Will, asking that Letters Testamentary be issued to James M. Blakesley upon the estate of Sheila Mae Charboneau, Deceased, and requesting this Court determine the identity of all the heirs-at-law, devisees and legatees of the decedent.