Washington, DC tourism and hospitality partners launched a multi-channel advertising tourism campaign to attract domestic leisure visitors to the nation’s capital. “We want people to know that DC is open,” said Mayor Muriel E. Bowser. “It took many months of working together to get to where we are today, and now we are ready to welcome visitors back to the nation’s capital. Whether you come for the museums and monuments or our restaurants and nightlife, we are spreading the word that DC has something for everyone. People may know about Washington, but we want visitors to experience DC.”