Missouri Western recruitment levels trending well

Preliminary data shows Missouri Western State University is on track to meet, and possibly exceed, last year’s benchmark for new students. Melissa Mace, vice president for enrollment management, explained Wednesday to the Board of Governors how, to date, 602 students have attended Griffon Orientation and 603 have “committed” to enrollment. This does not mean they will definitively be enrolled when classes commence Aug. 30, and they have not necessarily paid any tuition or fees. Drawing these new students, and retaining them, is “priority No. 1” as described by Board Chairman Lee Tieman.