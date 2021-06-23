Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri State

Missouri Western recruitment levels trending well

By Marcus Clem News-Press NOW
newspressnow.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePreliminary data shows Missouri Western State University is on track to meet, and possibly exceed, last year’s benchmark for new students. Melissa Mace, vice president for enrollment management, explained Wednesday to the Board of Governors how, to date, 602 students have attended Griffon Orientation and 603 have “committed” to enrollment. This does not mean they will definitively be enrolled when classes commence Aug. 30, and they have not necessarily paid any tuition or fees. Drawing these new students, and retaining them, is “priority No. 1” as described by Board Chairman Lee Tieman.

www.newspressnow.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Education
State
Missouri State
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University President#The Board Of Governors#Griffon Orientation#Board#Slate#Missouri Western Mba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
Missouri Statenewspressnow.com

Missouri Western in better financial shape as new fiscal year starts

The process of turning a campus in financial crisis into a stable institution with swelling coffers has been quite a journey. Missouri Western State University chief financial officer Darrell Morrison is keen to regard as a team effort what has been a shift in the campus' cash position, from about $10 million and falling in summer 2019, to a growing balance today of nearly $16 million.
CollegesMining Journal

NMU on track in handling of tuition increase

The Northern Michigan University Board of Trustees set tuition and fees for the 2021-22 academic year on Monday, increasing tuition $252 per semester for resident undergrads, or 4.2%. However, it recognized the fiscal challenges students and their families face because of the COVID-19 pandemic through approval of a grant program...
Kalamazoo, MIWestern Michigan University Magazine

Western board votes to keep tuition increase well below cap proposed by state officials

KALAMAZOO, Mich.—In keeping with the University’s commitment to providing an affordable and high-quality education, the Western Michigan University Board of Trustees approved a tuition and required fee increase that falls well below the tuition-increase restraint cap proposed by the governor and Michigan Senate. Tuition and required fees will rise by...
Old Westbury, NYnyit.edu

New Degrees Prepare Students for In-Demand Fields

Boosting New York Institute of Technology’s identity as a polytechnic++, the university has launched three degree programs that will prepare students to enter some of today’s fastest-growing occupations and in-demand fields. Applications for these programs are being accepted for fall 2021, training students to take on new and emerging challenges...
Tennessee StateRogersville Review

Online college courses in Tennessee more expensive than attending in person

(The Center Square) – College students in Tennessee pay more to do their schooling online than they do to attend courses in person, a report from the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office of Research and Education Accountability showed. On average, university students pay $630.81 more per 15-credit-hour semester for an online education...
Syracuse, NYsyr.edu

June 2021: Progress on Campus Commitments

Dear Members of the Syracuse University Community:. As our community strives toward creating a more inclusive, equitable and welcoming campus, we are aware of the persistent challenges in the world that require attention and action to achieve justice and equity. As recently reported in the news, the bodies of 215...
Collegestn.gov

Comptroller’s Office Examines the Cost of Online College Courses

The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has released a new report examining the cost of online courses in Tennessee’s public colleges and universities. Tennessee’s public higher education institutions have offered online courses for more than two decades, and the prevalence of online courses has increased during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The report...
elpasoheraldpost.com

NMSU uses federal pandemic relief funds to support student success, strategic goals

New Mexico State University has identified a number of new projects and initiatives that will leverage federal pandemic relief funds to further the university’s strategic goals, including student success and social mobility. The selected projects – 23 in all, totaling $6.3 million – are designed to address limitations caused by...
Melbourne, FLspacecoastdaily.com

Florida Tech’s Nathan M. Bisk College of Business Successfully Renews Accreditation

BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Nearly three dozen undergraduate and graduate-level degree programs at Florida Tech’s Nathan M. Bisk College of Business have been accredited by the International Accreditation Council for Business Education. The IACBE Board of Commissioners considered and approved Florida Tech’s request for accreditation at its April...
Kentucky StateCentre College News & Events

Centre ranked #1 in Kentucky by College Consensus

College Consensus, a new college review aggregator, ranked Centre College #1 in its list of the “Best Colleges and Universities in Kentucky for 2021.”. In Centre’s profile, College Consensus referenced a number of unique aspects that make the College stand out head and shoulders above others in the state. The...
Casper, WYcaspercollege.edu

Scholarships

The application closes on Sept. 15. Applications will be reviewed the following week and then funds will be awarded by the end of September. Both merit and need based scholarships are available for Casper College students. Scholarship awards are intended to recognize academic and other achievements, to encourage performance, and to assist as many qualified students as possible.