Whatever Happened To The Cast Of Degrassi?

When it comes to teen dramas, few were quite as addictive as "Degrassi," the Canadian teen series that began back in 1979. Since its debut, the show has spawned five separate series, including "Degrassi: The Next Generation" and "Degrassi: Next Class," as well as a few films and specials. In fact, it's the longest-running dramatic series ever to come out of Canada. As the official website explains, "For almost four decades, 'Degrassi' has been the seminal voice reflecting the lives of teenagers worldwide — being a source of both education and entertainment for generations. Degrassi's legacy has solidified it as one of the most iconic brands in youth culture." Chances are, you grew up with "Degrassi," no matter how old you are.