Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Whatever Happened To The Cast Of Degrassi?

By Meg Walters
Posted by 
The List
The List
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When it comes to teen dramas, few were quite as addictive as "Degrassi," the Canadian teen series that began back in 1979. Since its debut, the show has spawned five separate series, including "Degrassi: The Next Generation" and "Degrassi: Next Class," as well as a few films and specials. In fact, it's the longest-running dramatic series ever to come out of Canada. As the official website explains, "For almost four decades, 'Degrassi' has been the seminal voice reflecting the lives of teenagers worldwide — being a source of both education and entertainment for generations. Degrassi's legacy has solidified it as one of the most iconic brands in youth culture." Chances are, you grew up with "Degrassi," no matter how old you are.

www.thelist.com
The List

The List

55K+
Followers
17K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

 https://www.thelist.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shane Kippel
Person
Cassie Steele
Person
Andrea Lewis
Person
Nina Dobrev
Person
Miriam Mcdonald
Person
Adamo Ruggiero
Person
Christina Schmidt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Music Video#Canadian#Spinner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Reddit
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Youtube
Related
CelebritiesPage Six

‘Degrassi’ star Christina Schmidt dishes on modeling career, ‘glow-up’

Ice cream boy is eating his words. Christina Schmidt and her “glow-up” had “Degrassi: The Next Generation” fans drooling during ATX TV Festival’s reunion panel. “Christina Schmidt is gorgeous. My God,” one fan tweeted, while another added, “She looks amazing. Unproblematic icon.”. The actress-turned-model — who played Terri McGreggor on...
TV & Videoshotnewhiphop.com

Drake Had A "Secret Deal" On 'Degrassi,' Says Show Creators

As the story tells it, before Drake became an international superstar, he starred in the Canadian teen drama Degrassi: The Next Generation as Jimmy Brooks. While he has since put his acting career on pause, he's been vocal about appreciating the time he spent on set of the series. As...
MusicPage Six

‘Degrassi’ star Shane Kippel bleached his hair to impress ex-girlfriend

Spinner Mason’s iconic bleached-blond hair on “Degrassi” was born out of Shane Kippel’s attempt to impress an ex-girlfriend. “We were like 15, 16, and really into punk rock,” Kippel, now 35, told Page Six Style during the 2021 ATX TV Festival. “She loved all these West Coast bands where the...
Celebritieswmleader.com

‘Degrassi’ actress-turned-model dishes on her ‘glow-up’

Ice cream boy is eating his words. Christina Schmidt and her “glow-up” had “Degrassi: The Next Generation” fans drooling during ATX TV Festival’s reunion panel. “Christina Schmidt is gorgeous. My God,” one fan tweeted, while another added, “She looks amazing. Unproblematic icon.”. The actress-turned-model — who played Terri McGreggor on...
CelebritiesPosted by
Page Six

It took ‘convincing’ to get Drake to rap on ‘Degrassi’

He may not have been a superstar yet, but before he was Drake, Aubrey Graham was adamant about keeping his music career separate from his acting. “He would play us mix tapes and we really tried to talk him into letting us use some of his music in the show and getting him to rap and sing,” “Degrassi: The Next Generation” executive producer Stephen Stohn told Page Six during the ATX TV Festival on Monday.
TV & Videosawardswatch.com

Daytime Emmys: Children’s, Animation, Lifestyle nominations announced; Courteney Cox, Zac Efron, ‘Julie and the Phantoms’ and more

The nominations for the 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards Children’s & Animation and Lifestyle categories were announced today where Zac Efron, Tiffani Thiessen, Cheyenne Jackson, Mark Hamill and Courteney Cox were among the nominees. On Friday, the Daytime Emmy Awards revealed their winners in daytime serials, talk show, game show...
MusicPosted by
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Whatever Happened To ‘Skip A Rope’ Singer Henson Cargill?

For five weeks in 1968 'Skip A Rope' topped the Country Music charts and became a Top 20 pop music hit as well. The artist was an Oklahoma fella named Henson Cargill. If you're not familiar with the song, it carried a message that resonated strongly in the late 1960s and still has an impact today and perhaps more so now than then.
CelebritiesCharlotteObserver.com

Olivia Rodrigo loves Courtney Love ... so why is Love calling her a ‘rude’ copycat?

Courtney Love has accused pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo of plagiarizing artwork from “Live Through This,” the 1994 album by Love’s band Hole. What began as a sweet Instagram exchange Thursday between the veteran rocker and the Gen Z superstar spiraled into allegations of intellectual-property theft over the weekend when Love accused Rodrigo of “stealing” Hole’s concept to promote her upcoming concert film “Sour Prom.”
Celebritiesalbuquerqueexpress.com

Courteney Cox, Zac Efron nominated for Daytime Emmys

Washington [US], June 29 (ANI): The Daytime Emmys aren't over yet! More nominees for the 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards were revealed on Monday. Courteney Cox, Zac Efron, and Mark Hamill are among the big nominees for the upcoming show. As per Variety, three days after awarding some of its top...
Musickiss951.com

The Weeknd To Star In ‘Euphoria’ Creator’s Pop Singer Cult Drama

The Weeknd is going to try his hand not only at acting, but writing and producing as well, with a drama series from Euphoria creator Sam Levinson. Per Variety, HBO is developing The Idol, which follows a female pop singer who starts a romance with an enigmatic L.A. club owner who is the leader of a secret cult. Abel Tesfaye (The Weeknd) will most likely star as the club owner/cult leader, co-write and executive produce alongside Reza Fahim and Levinson. Fahim is a former nightlife entrepreneur-turned-writer who is also The Weeknd’s producing partner.
CelebritiesTVOvermind

Whatever Happened to Ashley Taylor from My 600lb Life?

For nearly a decade, My 600-Lb. Life has documented the stories of people whose weight has reached dangerous levels. By the time they’re featured on the show, undergoing weight loss surgery is the only thing that can save them from serious health issues and even death. Although everyone featured on the show wants to lead a healthier lifestyle, it always proves to be easier said than done. Ashley Taylor, who was featured on the show during season eight, is one of the most memorable cast members. At the beginning of her episode, she weighed in at more than 600 pounds. Even doing the simplest household tasks was a struggle for Ashley and she was in constant pain.