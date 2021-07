Wes Anderson is shooting his new movie in Spain, with production set to begin in September. In a recent interview with Variety, Tilda Swinton revealed that she will star in the project, specific details of which are being kept closely under wraps. Though the film is shooting in Spain, “it’s not about Spain,” Swinton hinted. Meanwhile, speaking to Variety from England, Anderson said he’s “not ready to share any details” about the new film.