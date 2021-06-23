2020-2021 NCHSAA Women’s Individual Tennis State Championship Brackets released

CHAPEL HILL, NC — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) announced the singles and doubles brackets for the 2020-2021 NCHSAA Women’s Individual Tennis State Championships. The 1A and 2A Championships are slated for Cary Tennis Park. The 3A Championships are on schedule for Burlington Tennis Center. The 4A Championships will be held at Millbrook Exchange Park. You can see the brackets in text form below or on thetennis page of the NCHSAA Website.