Five months into President Joe Biden's time in office, the surge of unaccompanied children coming across the southern border shows no signs of slowing. The number of children traveling to the United States’s southern border has increased over the past week, suggesting a summertime wave may be on the horizon. More than 500 children were encountered daily by Border Patrol through much of March and April. After that, the number of daily arrivals dipped below 300, but it has increased again to top 530 on June 23.